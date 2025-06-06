PM Modi silent on US President Donald Trump's claims of brokering peace between India, Pakistan: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Nalanda.
PTI | Nalanda | Updated: 06-06-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 15:13 IST
