ED conducts searches against Congress Bellary MP Tukaram E, 3 MLAs in Karnataka in Valmiki 'scam' linked PMLA case: Officials.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-06-2025 09:29 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 09:29 IST
- Country:
- India
