Plane crashes in Meghaninagar near Ahmedabad airport: Police.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-06-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 14:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Plane crashes in Meghaninagar near Ahmedabad airport: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh: Tensions Rise Over Vimal Negi Death Investigation
Haryana govt informs SC that SIT constituted, Ashoka University professor joined investigation.
SC seeks report on investigation of SIT, directs extension of interim bail granted to Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad.
High Court Questions Centre's Assurance Amid Fraud Investigation
School Dean Accused of Sexual Coercion, Sparks Investigation