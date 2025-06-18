Sebi to introduce settlement scheme for certain brokers who traded on the National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL) platform: Statement.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:23 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SEBI
- NSEL
- brokers
- settlement
- scheme
- trading
- platform
- stock
- exchange
- regulation
