Russia-Ukraine conflict, Israel-Iran situation discussed in meeting with PM Modi: Croatian PM Plenković.
PTI | Zagreb | Updated: 18-06-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:32 IST
Russia-Ukraine conflict, Israel-Iran situation discussed in meeting with PM Modi: Croatian PM Plenković.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India-Australia Forge Stronger Defence Ties Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions
Rupee Faces Downturn Amidst Geopolitical Tensions and Market Uncertainties
European Stock Markets Surge Amid Tax Relief and Geopolitical Tensions
Auto Industry Navigates Volatile Terrain Amid Geopolitical Tensions
European Stocks Plummet Amid Trade Anxiety and Geopolitical Tensions