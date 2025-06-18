We decided to give three-time pace to our bilateral ties. PM Modi in Croatia.
PTI | Zagreb | Updated: 18-06-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:44 IST
We decided to give three-time pace to our bilateral ties. PM Modi in Croatia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Era for South Korea: Balancing Diplomacy and Defense
Lee Jae-myung's Ambitious Plans for South Korea: Diplomacy, Economy, and Unity
Shiv Sena's Diplomacy: Shinde's Historic West Africa Parliamentary Address
PM Modi's Landmark Visit to Jammu & Kashmir: A Leap for Infrastructure
A Call for Diplomacy: India-Pakistan Challenges Beyond Militaries