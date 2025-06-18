We agree, in Europe or Asia, solutions can't be found from battlefields, dialogue and diplomacy is the only way: PM Modi.
PTI | Zagreb | Updated: 18-06-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:52 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
