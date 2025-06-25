Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla carries with him wishes, hopes and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 13:40 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
