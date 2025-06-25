Constitution of India supreme, all three wings of democracy work under it: CJI Gavai.
PTI | Amravati | Updated: 25-06-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 22:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Constitution of India supreme, all three wings of democracy work under it: CJI Gavai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Constitution
- India
- democracy
- CJI Gavai
- supreme
- branches
- governance
- judiciary
- law
- equality
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Argentina's Supreme Court Upholds Sentence: Former President Cristina Fernández Faces Jail Time
Golden Andhra: A Year of Governance Celebrated
Money laundering risks surge in developing economies amid governance gaps
Supreme Court Upholds Life Sentences in Chhattisgarh Kidnapping Case
Supreme Court Denies Appeal: Former Judge to Face Trial in Shocking POCSO Case