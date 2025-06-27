BJP will bring its own face in Bihar whenever it gets a chance to remove Nitish Kumar: Cong's Kanhaiya Kumar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 11:22 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP will bring its own face in Bihar whenever it gets a chance to remove Nitish Kumar: Cong's Kanhaiya Kumar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Landscape Heats Up in Kerala Amid DYFI Protests and Nilambur By-Election Tensions
Liquor Scam Controversy: Congress Party Assets Seized in Chhattisgarh Probe
Kering's Leadership Shift: A New Era Begins
Prohibitory Orders Stir Controversy in Kolkata's Political Landscape
Tejashwi Yadav: The Face of Change in Bihar's Political Landscape?