Russia's former transport minister was found dead in an apparent suicide hours after his dismissal, authorities said, reports AP.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 07-07-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 19:47 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
