Motion congratulating Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai for his elevation passed unanimously in Maharashtra assembly.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 12:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Motion congratulating Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai for his elevation passed unanimously in Maharashtra assembly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Miracles in Motion: Colombian Senator's Fight for Life and Recovery
Parliamentary Panel Scrutinizes Judiciary's Ethical Standards Amid Cash Recovery Scandal
Navigating Motion Sickness: Causes, Effects, and Remedies
Thailand's Political Turbulence: No Confidence Motion Against PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra
Bhumjaithai Party's Next Move: No-Confidence Motion in Thailand