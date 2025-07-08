Ambedkar said judiciary should be free from executive interference: CJI Gavai in Maharashtra legislature.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 16:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Ambedkar said judiciary should be free from executive interference: CJI Gavai in Maharashtra legislature.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jeweller in Maharashtra Accused of Cheating Gold Supplier
Rainfall Fluctuations Threaten Maize Cultivation in Maharashtra's Marathwada
Gentari Powers Up: Maharashtra's Largest Solar Plant Unveiled
Maharashtra Withdraws Charge Sheets, Plans Major Upgrades for Nashik Kumbh Mela 2027
AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate