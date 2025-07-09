Left Menu

Kapoor, fugitive for 26 years, to be brought to India on Wednesday night by CBI team: Officials.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2025 08:18 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 08:18 IST
Kapoor, fugitive for 26 years, to be brought to India on Wednesday night by CBI team: Officials.

Kapoor, fugitive for 26 years, to be brought to India on Wednesday night by CBI team: Officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rewired for future: How AI is reshaping hybrid electric vehicle performance

How agritourism is emerging as public health strategy in sustainable development

Environmental technologies can reduce emissions, but innovation is slowing

Advanced digital skills now critical for employment across industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025