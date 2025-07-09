IAF says its Jaguar Trainer aircraft met with an accident during routine training mission near Churu in Rajasthan.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:53 IST
