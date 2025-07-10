Left Menu

SC agrees to hear plea seeking direction to Centre to use diplomatic channel to save Indian nurse sentenced to death in Yemen.

SC agrees to hear plea seeking direction to Centre to use diplomatic channel to save Indian nurse sentenced to death in Yemen.
SC agrees to hear plea seeking direction to Centre to use diplomatic channel to save Indian nurse sentenced to death in Yemen.

