EC tells SC it has some preliminary objections to pleas challenging special intensive revision of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 11:40 IST
- Country:
- India
EC tells SC it has some preliminary objections to pleas challenging special intensive revision of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Telangana Congress Revamps Leadership for Local Elections Push
Bangladesh Election Commission Reinstates Jamaat-e-Islami
Gujarat Panchayat Polls: New Era in Local Elections
Bangladesh Political Turmoil: Former CEC Arrested Amid Election Preparations
Telangana High Court Orders Swift Gram Panchayat Elections