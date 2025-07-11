9 terror targets crisscrossing Pak were targeted with precision in Op Sindoor, we missed none: NSA Doval in Chennai.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-07-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 12:33 IST
- Country:
- India
9 terror targets crisscrossing Pak were targeted with precision in Op Sindoor, we missed none: NSA Doval in Chennai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PSBs Lead ATM Transactions; Private Banks Dominate E-commerce
Israel's Compensation Effort: Over 40,000 Claims Processed Amidst Ongoing Conflict
North Korea Opens Wonsan-Kalma: A New Era in Tourism
Brazil Acknowledges Tragic Past: Historic Compensation for Herzog's Legacy
Chennai Bulls Stamp Authority with Decisive Victory Over Kalinga Black Tigers