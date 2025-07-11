Tell me of one image or photograph that shows any damage to India during Operation Sindoor: NSA Doval in Chennai.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-07-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 12:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Tell me of one image or photograph that shows any damage to India during Operation Sindoor: NSA Doval in Chennai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Formula One Steers Towards Transparency with New Penalty Guidelines
Chennai Bulls Stamp Authority with Decisive Victory Over Kalinga Black Tigers
Chennai Bulls and Hyderabad Heroes Dominate Rugby Premier League Matches
Rugby Premier League: Chennai Bulls and Hyderabad Heroes Dominate in Mumbai Showdown
Empowering Women in Real Estate: A Pathway to Transparency and Growth