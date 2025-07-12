It's more important to make BJP state office a centre of Vikasit Kerala than having CM in government: Amit Shah in Kerala.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-07-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 12:44 IST
- Country:
- India
It's more important to make BJP state office a centre of Vikasit Kerala than having CM in government: Amit Shah in Kerala.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- Kerala
- BJP
- Vikasit Kerala
- CM
- politics
- government
- India
- state office
- strategy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Stalin Slams BJP's 'Divisive Politics' in Tamil Nadu
Government Unveils 5-Year Roadmap to Boost Emergency Response Capabilities
Kanhaiya Kumar Confirms Tejashwi Yadav as CM Face in Upcoming Bihar Polls
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Launches 'CM Yuva' App to Empower Youth and Boost MSMEs
Akhilesh Yadav Condemns BJP's Alleged Caste Politics in UP