22 lakh migrant workers from Bengal working in other parts of country, they have valid identity documents, claims Mamata at Kolkata rally.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-07-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 15:16 IST
- Country:
- India
22 lakh migrant workers from Bengal working in other parts of country, they have valid identity documents, claims Mamata at Kolkata rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IDB and EAA Foundation Partner to Boost Education and Youth Employment in LAC
Cabinet approves employment linked incentive scheme to promote manufacturing with an outlay of Rs 1.07 lakh crore: I&B Minister.
India Unveils Ambitious Job Creation Plan: ELI Scheme to Boost Employment
Govt Launches Regional Employment Drive to Cut Jobseeker Numbers by 50,000
Fool-proof mechanism in place to implement employment linked incentive scheme: Labour Ministry