Cong had to lend its member to BJP so that it could form govt in Assam, claims AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge at Chaygaon rally.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 16-07-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 16:29 IST
- Country:
- India
