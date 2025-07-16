The man who 'ran away' from Congress is now CM of Assam: Kharge taking dig at Himanta Biswa Sarma at Chaygaon rally.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 16-07-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 16:35 IST
Country:
- India
