People in Assam are being threatened in garb of detecting illegal immigrants, alleges Kharge at Congress rally in Chaygaon.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 16-07-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 16:41 IST
- Country:
- India
People in Assam are being threatened in garb of detecting illegal immigrants, alleges Kharge at Congress rally in Chaygaon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kharge
- Assam
- immigration
- Chaygaon
- Congress
- illegal immigrants
- threats
- rally
- politics
- debate
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress Criticizes PM Modi's 5-Nation Tour Amid Domestic Turmoil
Frequent Flier PM Modi Under Fire from Congress
East Coast Lows: Rising Threats from Warmer Seas
Karnataka Congress Leadership Denies Rumors of State Rifts
Congress MLA Nana Patole suspended from Maharashtra assembly for a day after he climbs speaker's podium.