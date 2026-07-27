Sarajevo Film Fest to Honor Diego Luna and Asghar Farhadi

The Sarajevo Film Festival will honor Diego Luna and Asghar Farhadi at its 32nd edition. Luna, known for his diverse works across various media, will receive the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo. Iranian filmmaker Farhadi, a two-time Oscar winner, will be celebrated with a retrospective of his works.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 19:43 IST
Sarajevo Film Fest to Honor Diego Luna and Asghar Farhadi
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  • Country:
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina

The prestigious Sarajevo Film Festival is set to celebrate its 32nd edition, honoring remarkable talents like Mexican actor and director Diego Luna and Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi. The event will commence on August 14, according to the festival’s announcement on Monday.

Luna, whose career spans film, television, and theater, is recognized for enhancing Latino and Hispanic representation worldwide. His recent work in the Disney+ series 'Andor' garnered Golden Globe and Emmy nominations. During the festival, Luna will present his latest directorial work 'Ashes' and offer an insightful masterclass.

Asghar Farhadi, another luminary in attendance, will be honored with a tribute that includes a retrospective of his celebrated work. Known for his award-winning films, Farhadi chaired the SFF jury in 2018. This year's festival opening features Oscar-winning director Pawel Pawlikowski's film 'Fatherland', completing his Cold War trilogy.

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