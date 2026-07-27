Swiss Bank Faces Fine Amidst Money Laundering Scandal

A Swiss court fined Lombard Odier 3 million francs for failing to prevent money laundering linked to Gulnara Karimova, while dropping charges against her due to extradition issues. The bank plans to appeal, maintaining it had robust anti-money laundering measures. Proceedings against another Russian defendant were also halted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 19:48 IST
Swiss Bank Faces Fine Amidst Money Laundering Scandal
  • Country:
  • Uzbekistan

A Geneva court has fined private bank Lombard Odier 3 million Swiss francs for its role in a money laundering scheme linked to Gulnara Karimova, the daughter of Uzbekistan's former president. The court accuses the bank of failing to implement adequate measures to prevent illicit financial activities.

Prosecutors alleged that Karimova orchestrated a criminal enterprise, transferring hundreds of millions to Swiss accounts. Lombard Odier was found guilty of negligence, resulting in asset confiscations worth over 400 million francs. An ex-account manager received a suspended sentence, highlighting ongoing scrutiny over financial institutions' responsibilities.

Lombard Odier announced plans to appeal, citing proactive reporting of suspicious activities in 2012. Meanwhile, proceedings against Karimova, incarcerated in Uzbekistan on related charges, were dropped due to extradition barriers, reflecting complex international jurisdictional challenges.

TRENDING

1
Typhoon Noul Disrupts Southern China

Typhoon Noul Disrupts Southern China

China
2
Suspect Identified in Berlin Pride Celebration Car Attack

Suspect Identified in Berlin Pride Celebration Car Attack

Germany
3
Tensions Escalate: Iran Conflict May Ignite Broader Regional War

Tensions Escalate: Iran Conflict May Ignite Broader Regional War

United States
4
Prime Minister Albanese Vows to Challenge U.S. Tariffs

Prime Minister Albanese Vows to Challenge U.S. Tariffs

Australia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

G7’s Green Growth Puzzle: Why Clean Energy Alone Will Not Deliver a Sustainable Economy

Trained but Still Locked Out: The Reality Facing South Africa’s TVET Youth

Can Africa Achieve Fertilizer Sovereignty Through Regional Markets Instead of Self-Sufficiency?

Connected Healthcare, Stronger Economies: OECD Maps the Future of Digital Health Reform

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026