Swiss Bank Faces Fine Amidst Money Laundering Scandal

A Geneva court has fined private bank Lombard Odier 3 million Swiss francs for its role in a money laundering scheme linked to Gulnara Karimova, the daughter of Uzbekistan's former president. The court accuses the bank of failing to implement adequate measures to prevent illicit financial activities.

Prosecutors alleged that Karimova orchestrated a criminal enterprise, transferring hundreds of millions to Swiss accounts. Lombard Odier was found guilty of negligence, resulting in asset confiscations worth over 400 million francs. An ex-account manager received a suspended sentence, highlighting ongoing scrutiny over financial institutions' responsibilities.

Lombard Odier announced plans to appeal, citing proactive reporting of suspicious activities in 2012. Meanwhile, proceedings against Karimova, incarcerated in Uzbekistan on related charges, were dropped due to extradition barriers, reflecting complex international jurisdictional challenges.