Russia Open to New Ideas in Ukraine Peace Process
Russia expressed willingness to consider new ideas for the Ukraine peace process, as stated by Maria Zakharova from the Russian Foreign Ministry. This comes ahead of a meeting involving U.S. and Ukrainian officials discussing proposed air ceasefire measures, despite the Kremlin's claim of no new information on peace proposals.
- Country:
- Russia
On Monday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced Russia's openness to new proposals regarding the Ukraine peace process.
Her statement followed reports of discussions between U.S. and Ukrainian officials about proposing an air ceasefire as part of the peace talks.
Meanwhile, the Kremlin stated that it was not yet aware of any specific new proposals before the upcoming meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Washington.
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