Russia Open to New Ideas in Ukraine Peace Process

On Monday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced Russia's openness to new proposals regarding the Ukraine peace process.

Her statement followed reports of discussions between U.S. and Ukrainian officials about proposing an air ceasefire as part of the peace talks.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin stated that it was not yet aware of any specific new proposals before the upcoming meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Washington.