Ukraine's former economy minister Yuliia Svyrydenko appointed as prime minister, replacing Denys Shmyhal, reports AP.
PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 17-07-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 14:41 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
