Catholic Church officials say 2 people were killed in Israeli strike on Gaza's only Catholic church, reports AP.
PTI | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 17-07-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 16:49 IST
Catholic Church officials say 2 people were killed in Israeli strike on Gaza's only Catholic church, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Over 12 Million Children Harmed by Conflict in MENA as UNICEF Sounds Alarm
Kremlin says US pause on weapons to Ukraine will hasten conflict's end
Putin, Macron hold talks post 3 years on Ukraine conflict and Middle East tensions
Republic of Korea’s $7.6M Boost Food Aids 233,000 in Conflict-Hit Mozambique
Putin-Trump Talks: Strained Negotiations Amid Ukraine Conflict