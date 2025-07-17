BYJU's founders preparing to file over USD 2.5 bn suit against Glas Trust & others for damage to reputation: Counsel Statement.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 19:47 IST
BYJU's founders preparing to file over USD 2.5 bn suit against Glas Trust & others for damage to reputation: Counsel Statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BYJU's
- lawsuit
- Glas Trust
- reputation
- USD 2.5 billion
- legal action
- edtech
- founders
- damages
- counsel
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GATECH Set to Raise Rs 200 Crore via QIP, Eyes Stake in EdTech
Negligence Leads to Tragic Electrocution: Farmer's Death Sparks Legal Action
Unrest During Muharram Procession: Legal Actions Underway
Perilous Performance: Bollywood Singer Yasser Desai Faces Legal Action
High-Profile Clash at Shri Nath Baba Math Sparks Legal Action