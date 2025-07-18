Reliance Industries reports 78.31 pc jump in Q1 profit to Rs 26,994 crore: Company filing.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 19:44 IST
Reliance Industries reports 78.31 pc jump in Q1 profit to Rs 26,994 crore: Company filing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Reliance
- Industries
- Q1
- Profit
- Report
- 78.31%
- Company
- Filing
- Financial
- Performance
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, police and rescuers say, reports AP.
US Lifts Chip Software Restrictions on China: Siemens Reports
High Court Demands Progress Report on Law College Gang Rape Investigation
Stone-Laden Train Derailment in Jharkhand: No Injuries Reported
Tax Ombud Delays Report on eFiling Hijack Probe After SARS Requests Time