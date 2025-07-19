5 policemen suspended for dereliction of duty in connection with gangster Chandan Mishra's murder in Patna hospital: Official.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 19-07-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 15:44 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
