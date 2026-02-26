Left Menu

Decade-Old Mystery: Arrest in Missionary Nuns' Murder Case

Italy arrests Guillaume Harushimana for suspected involvement in the murder of three Italian nuns in Burundi a decade ago. Harushimana, a former associate of a Burundian secret police general, allegedly helped orchestrate the crimes. The investigation was reopened following revelations from a journalist's book.

26-02-2026
Italian authorities have detained a Burundian man, Guillaume Harushimana, in connection with the decade-old murder of three Italian missionary nuns in Bujumbura, Burundi's commercial hub. The arrest comes after Italian prosecutors in Parma accused Harushimana of playing a pivotal role in the orchestration and support of the 2014 killings.

Monica Moschioni, the court-appointed lawyer for Harushimana, stated that she had yet to confer with her client regarding his plea. Meanwhile, investigations point to orders from General Adolphe Nshimirimana, a former head of Burundi's secret police, who was assassinated a year after the murders.

The investigation, revived due to insights from a journalist's book, revealed that the killings were allegedly tied to disputes over medical aid, funding for a youth center, or possibly a sacrificial rite. In 2018, Harushimana visited Italy on a visa but denied involvement, citing passport stamps as evidence of his absence from Burundi at the time.

