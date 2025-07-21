Our fight will continue till we oust BJP from Centre: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at TMC's Martyrs' Day rally.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-07-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 13:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Our fight will continue till we oust BJP from Centre: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at TMC's Martyrs' Day rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh's Intense New Role Takes Center Stage
Momin's Fierce Critique of Congress: Tribal Welfare Takes Center Stage in Assam
BJP's 'Sheesh Mahal' Jibe Takes Center Stage in Delhi Politics
Utthunga and Guidant Launch Center of Manufacturing Excellence in Karnataka
Bihar's Double Engine Dilemma: Crime Surge Amid Political Tensions