We express our gratitude to PM Starmer and his government for strong condemnation of terrorist attack in Pahalgam: PM Modi.
PTI | London | Updated: 24-07-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 15:54 IST
We express our gratitude to PM Starmer and his government for strong condemnation of terrorist attack in Pahalgam: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High Court Drama: Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Possible Detention Over Martial Law Controversy
High Alert: Polish Air Defenses Mobilized Near Ukraine Border
Deadly Drone Attack Strikes Kursk Beach: Rising Tensions Between Russia and Ukraine
Health Scare in Kukatpally: 13 Hospitalized After Toddy Consumption
Desecration of Guru Gorakhnath Idol Sparks Outcry in Ghisukhera