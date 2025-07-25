SC allows Kerala to withdraw pleas against Governor over delay in approving bills passed by state assembly.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 13:08 IST
- Country:
- India
