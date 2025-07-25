In emerging landscape of warfare, future soldier will need to be mix of info, tech and scholar warriors: CDS Gen Chauhan at defence seminar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 13:56 IST
- Country:
- India
In emerging landscape of warfare, future soldier will need to be mix of info, tech and scholar warriors: CDS Gen Chauhan at defence seminar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia's Precision Strikes Target Ukraine's Military Sites
Libya: UN urges restraint as military buildup threatens renewed violence in Tripoli
Mali's Golden Airlift: Military Helicopter Transports Gold Amidst Mining Dispute
Germany Weighs Military Expansion with Additional F127 Frigates
Ukraine Secures U.S. Military Aid Resumption