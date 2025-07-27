PM Modi hails Tamil literature, contribution of Saivite Aadheenams.
PTI | Ariyalur | Updated: 27-07-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 15:04 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi hails Tamil literature, contribution of Saivite Aadheenams.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Majestic Forts of Shivaji Maharaj Adorn UNESCO's Heritage List
Chhatrapati Shivaji's Forts: A UNESCO Heritage Triumph
Delhi Launches Tourism and Heritage Fellowship for Youth Empowerment
UNESCO Recognizes 26 New World Heritage Sites Including India's Maratha Military Landscape
Vastra Katha: Weaving Heritage and Sustainability at Delhi's Handloom Showcase