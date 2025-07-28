Opposition demanded assurance on discussion on SIR in Bihar minutes before start of debate on Operation Sindoor: Rijiju.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 12:32 IST
