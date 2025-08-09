Trump says he will meet 'very shortly' with Putin, says location to be announced, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-08-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 02:29 IST
Trump says he will meet 'very shortly' with Putin, says location to be announced, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Putin
- meeting
- announcement
- location
- diplomacy
- Russia
- U.S.
- international
- Trump-Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Moves to Ease Oil Sanctions on Venezuela: A Policy Shift in Energy Diplomacy
Macron Shakes Global Diplomacy: France Recognises Palestine Amidst Growing Tensions
Trump's Scottish Sojourn: Golf Meets Diplomacy Amid Controversy
Russia Neutralizes 105 Ukrainian Drones Overnight
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Iran and E3 Talks in Istanbul