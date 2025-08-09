BJP MLAs baton-charged, parents of RG Kar victim injured in police action during march to Bengal secretariat, claims LoP Suvendu Adhikari.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-08-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 14:09 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP MLAs baton-charged, parents of RG Kar victim injured in police action during march to Bengal secretariat, claims LoP Suvendu Adhikari.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- MLAs
- Bengal
- Secretariat
- Suvendu Adhikari
- police
- baton charge
- RG Kar
- victim
- opposition
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Four children killed, 17 injured as government school building collapses in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district: Police.
Major Drug Bust: Manipur Police Seize Heroin and Cash
Murder convict Govindachamy, who escaped from Kannur central jail, nabbed, say police.
Navi Mumbai Police Crackdown: Trafficking Network Busted
Delhi Police Crack Down on Illicit Arms Network