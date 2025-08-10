Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off three Vande Bharat Express trains in Bengaluru.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-08-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 11:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off three Vande Bharat Express trains in Bengaluru.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Boosting Connectivity: New BSNL Towers for Chhattisgarh
Boosting Connectivity and Digital Inclusion in Chhattisgarh
Heritage Conservation: A Moral and Strategic Investment for Economic Growth
India's Path to Prosperity: Expanding Social Protection and Economic Growth
Accelerating India's Path to Economic Growth through Strategic Partnerships