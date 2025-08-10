Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserts that 'our goal is not to occupy Gaza, our goal is to free Gaza', reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 10-08-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 19:25 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
