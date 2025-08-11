Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi among those detained during opposition march to EC office.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 12:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi among those detained during opposition march to EC office.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Salute brave sons of India who displayed valour in the battlefield: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha.
Lok Sabha takes up special discussion on India's strong, successful and decisive Operation Sindoor in response to terror attack in Pahalgam.
Lok Sabha Stalemate: Opposition Sloganeering Halts Operation Sindoor Discussion
Lok Sabha Speaker Stresses Empowered Delegates for Parliamentary Meetings
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee begins protest march in Bolpur against alleged attacks on Bengali migrants in other states.