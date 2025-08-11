Trump says he's placing Washington, DC, police department under federal control and deploying the National Guard, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 20:23 IST
Trump says he's placing Washington, DC, police department under federal control and deploying the National Guard, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Washington
- DC
- police
- federal
- control
- National Guard
- law enforcement
- AP
- intervention
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Formidable strikes by IAF, robust retaliation by Army at Line of Control, fear of naval attacks forced Pakistan to bow down: Rajnath Singh.
Federal Ruling Supports Planned Parenthood in Medicaid Funding Battle
Revolutionary Capsule Enables Smartphone-Controlled Gut Health Monitoring
Religious Freedom in the Federal Workplace: Trump Administration Sets New Guidelines
Religion in the Federal Workplace: New Guidelines Issued