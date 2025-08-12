Cabinet clears 4 semiconductor projects in Odisha, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, entailing Rs 4,594 cr investment: I&B Minister.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 15:25 IST
