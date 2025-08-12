Parliament passes The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 17:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Parliament passes The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Operation Sindoor: Opposition Demands Accountability Amid Rising Tensions
Muzaffarabad Flood Crisis: A Wake-Up Call for Civic Accountability
Shiv Sena Demands Accountability
Iranian Embassy Urges Indian Media to Uphold Journalistic Integrity
Congress Demands Accountability for Security Lapses in Pahalgam Attack