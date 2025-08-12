Some parts of existing IT Act have become outdated, hence a new legislation is needed. FM Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:22 IST
