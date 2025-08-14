Kannada actor Darshan arrested in Bengaluru after SC cancels bail in Renukaswamy murder case, says police.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-08-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 17:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Kannada actor Darshan arrested in Bengaluru after SC cancels bail in Renukaswamy murder case, says police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Darshan
- actor
- Kannada
- arrest
- Bengaluru
- bail
- Renukaswamy
- murder
- case
- Supreme Court
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pune court rejects temporary bail application of father of juvenile driver involved in May 2024 Porsche car crash.
Don't have jurisdiction to hear bail pleas of 2 nuns held on human trafficking and religious conversion charges: Durg court in Chhattisgarh.
Chhattisgarh Court Denies Bail: Nuns to Seek Special Jurisdiction
Gujarat ATS Arrests Bengaluru Woman Tied to Al-Qaeda Propaganda
Court Denies Bail to Father Amid Concerns of Evidence Tampering