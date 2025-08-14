Operation Sindoor will go down in history as an example in humanity’s fight against terrorism: President Murmu on I-Day eve.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 19:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Operation Sindoor will go down in history as an example in humanity's fight against terrorism: President Murmu on I-Day eve.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rugby World Cup 2027: Making History with Unprecedented Accessibility
SSVM Conclave 2025: Uniting AI and Humanity for a Better Future
Blaze Engulfs Temporary Godowns in Kolkata: Swift Firefighting Efforts Prevent Casualties
Iberian Wildfires Challenge Firefighters Amid Sweltering Heat
Haryana's Grassroots Fight Against Climate Change